State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

AEIS stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

