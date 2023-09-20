State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:LZB opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

