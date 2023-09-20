State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

