State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 748.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

VIAV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

