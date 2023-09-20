State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

