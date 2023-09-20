State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.32 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 211.9% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

