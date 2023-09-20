State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.34 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,864. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.