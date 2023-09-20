State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Qualys by 39.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $157.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,191,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,191,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,965 shares of company stock worth $4,677,283. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

