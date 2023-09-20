State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.80 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

