State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

