State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,060 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

PCOR stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $16,940,173 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.