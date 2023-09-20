State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 27,950 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 250.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

