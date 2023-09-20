State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 571 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 154.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.5 %

Seaboard stock opened at $3,783.73 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,090.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,816.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

