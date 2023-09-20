State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 690 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFS opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

