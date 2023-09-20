State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.33. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Premier’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

