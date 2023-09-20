State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SentinelOne by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SentinelOne by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,272,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,958 shares of company stock worth $3,604,072. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.