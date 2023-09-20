State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.35%.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

