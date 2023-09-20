State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.