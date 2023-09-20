State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 178,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,227,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,388 in the last ninety days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

