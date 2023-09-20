State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,700 shares of company stock worth $7,160,748 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

