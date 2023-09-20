State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 55.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 1.1 %

CPA stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Read Our Latest Report on CPA

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.