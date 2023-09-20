State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 252,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 177,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,470,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

