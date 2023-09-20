State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,490 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 903.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

