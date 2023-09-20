State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,260 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

