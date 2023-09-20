State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,560 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

SPB opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

