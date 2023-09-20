State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,474 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Heartland Express by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 19,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $296,295.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 171,366 shares of company stock worth $2,550,600 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

