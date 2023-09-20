State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 46,888 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,888 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

LUMN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

