State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 523 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 3,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $23,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $634.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $602.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

