State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 540 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.87, for a total value of $167,095.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,207.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $989,590 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $363.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

