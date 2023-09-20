State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

