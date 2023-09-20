State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 610 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,714,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,815,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

