State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,167 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.77. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

