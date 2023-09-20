State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 676 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

