State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 750 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $409,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,162 shares of company stock worth $8,834,410 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.29.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

