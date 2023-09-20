State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 807 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

