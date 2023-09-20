State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,508 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,007,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 610,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

