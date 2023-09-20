State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,377 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

