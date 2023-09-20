Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $4.60 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 858,945 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.