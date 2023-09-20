Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $159,700.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,149. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

TARS opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.76. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

