Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

