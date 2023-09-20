The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.17. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 2,814 shares.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
In related news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
