The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.17. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 2,814 shares.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

