Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at about $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $48,129.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,973,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,017,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $48,129.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,973,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,017,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,388 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.