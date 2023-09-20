U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

