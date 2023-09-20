United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

