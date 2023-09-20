United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

UAL stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

