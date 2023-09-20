Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Position Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vericel by 1,737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Vericel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,518,000 after buying an additional 191,969 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

