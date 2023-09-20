Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,918 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $45,569,446.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,364,628.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,364,628.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,117,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,569,581. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of VRT opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

