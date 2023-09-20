VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Up 0.2 %

VMW opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.