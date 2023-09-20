W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

