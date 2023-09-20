Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as high as C$3.49. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Western Energy Services Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$42.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1501502 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

